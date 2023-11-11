Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.76

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.76 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 41151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

