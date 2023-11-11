Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Velo3D in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

VLD opened at $1.37 on Friday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 22.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 114,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 12.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 1,243,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 12.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 1,493,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,238 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $33,134.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,066,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $70,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

