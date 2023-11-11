Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in October

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRLAF opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

