Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in October

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VRLAF opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $44.85.
About Verallia Société Anonyme
