Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $734.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.15 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

View Our Latest Report on VTNR

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,319,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vertex Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 262,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $3,022,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.