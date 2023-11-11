Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in October

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VWDRY. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

