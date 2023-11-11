Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in October

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.47.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
