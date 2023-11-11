Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 6.1 %
RBOT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
