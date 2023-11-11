Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 6.1 %

RBOT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.