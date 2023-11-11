Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $547.60

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.60 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 410.50 ($5.07). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.41), with a volume of 767,800 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.86) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,029.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.70 million, a P/E ratio of -554.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

