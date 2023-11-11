Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

