Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VIRI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,826.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

