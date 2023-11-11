Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.00. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 320,778 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,469,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 138,673 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 139.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 752,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 437,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 450,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

