Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.00. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 320,778 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
