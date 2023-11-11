Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.93. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 59,362 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

