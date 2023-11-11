Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.93. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 59,362 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
