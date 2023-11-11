Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in October

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.7 %

About Vivendi

VIVHY stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

