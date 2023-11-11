Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the October 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.3 %

VWAGY opened at $12.26 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VWAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

