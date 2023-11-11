Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 11.10 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.37 and a 52 week high of 15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.51.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.