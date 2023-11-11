Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the October 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 11.10 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 10.37 and a 52 week high of 15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.51.
Volkswagen Company Profile
