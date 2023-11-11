Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.80. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14,407 shares changing hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
