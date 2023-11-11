Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.80. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14,407 shares changing hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,863,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.