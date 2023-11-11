VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.