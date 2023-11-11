VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in October

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

