vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.01.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

