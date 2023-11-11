Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in October

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

