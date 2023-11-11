Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 493,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 211,454 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 79.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 689,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 304,835 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

