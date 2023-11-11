Waters Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2024 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average of $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

