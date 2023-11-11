Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.73 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.15. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $255.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Waters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Waters by 18.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.