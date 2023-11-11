Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.80%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

