WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $218.40 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $157.52 and a one year high of $234.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDFC

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.