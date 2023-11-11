Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Playtika in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Playtika alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.