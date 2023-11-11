Wedbush Comments on Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RHP opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

