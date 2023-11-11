Wedbush Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $5.25

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $7.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
