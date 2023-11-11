Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

TTWO stock opened at $147.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

