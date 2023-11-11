Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 429.3% in October

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 429.3% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WEG Price Performance

WEG stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

WEG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. WEG’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

