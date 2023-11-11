Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Adient Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

