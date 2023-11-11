Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

