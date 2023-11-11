Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in October

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
WNDLF opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
About Wendel
