Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in October

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

WNDLF opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Get Wendel alerts:

About Wendel

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.