Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.2913 dividend. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

