West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WJRYY opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

