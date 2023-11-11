Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 203,734 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
