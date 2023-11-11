Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.13 and traded as low as C$2.80. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1,398 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
