WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WH Group Trading Up 0.5 %

WHGLY opened at $11.99 on Friday. WH Group has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

WH Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

