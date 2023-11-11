White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

White Gold Price Performance

Shares of WHGOF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. White Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

