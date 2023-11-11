White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
White Gold Price Performance
Shares of WHGOF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. White Gold has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.36.
About White Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.