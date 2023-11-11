Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wienerberger Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.01 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.