Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wienerberger Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.01 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
Wienerberger Company Profile
