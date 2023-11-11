William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares.
William Hill Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.
William Hill Company Profile
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than William Hill
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.