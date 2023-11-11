Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,631,300 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the October 15th total of 1,798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.5 days.

Wise Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wise stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPLCF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 630 ($7.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 675 ($8.33) to GBX 685 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

