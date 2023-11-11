Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 3.0 %

WIX stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.