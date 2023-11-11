Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $124.83

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and traded as high as $132.83. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 14,692 shares trading hands.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.
Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.6681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
