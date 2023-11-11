Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,038.1% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Woolworths Price Performance

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

