WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $12.22. WVS Financial shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.31.

WVS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. WVS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

