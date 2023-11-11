Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.