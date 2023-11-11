XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 16.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 97.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

