Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 150.37%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.94 million.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. Xperi has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xperi by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Xperi by 1,289.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

