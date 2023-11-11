Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
