Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 91,439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

