YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $642.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 642 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 965 ($11.91), with a volume of 78815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 845.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 929.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,064.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.27%. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

